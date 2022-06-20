Contests
Hot temperatures shut down grill and fryer at The Freez in Moorhead

The Freez in Moorhead
The Freez in Moorhead(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - You can still get a cool treat, but The Freez in Moorhead is shutting down its grill and fryer on Monday, June 20. They say it’s for the safety of their employees.

An employee at The Freeze tells Valley News Live the heat outside easily makes its way into the small building, and they’ve had heat-related issues with employees in the past.

They are still serving up ice cream, slushies and taco in a bag.

The Freez will be open for lunch but, depending on the temperatures, they may have to close by dinner time on Monday. They say customers have been very understanding. They are located at 410 19th Street South in Moorhead.

