Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family vacation in North Carolina. (SOURCE: 12 News Long Island)
By Virginia Huie
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12 Long Island) – What began as a fun vacation to North Carolina to celebrate Father’s Day ended in tragedy when a highly-decorated New York firefighter was killed in an accident.

A couple of hours after Casey Skudin snapped a selfie on a hiking trail in Asheville, he was killed when a tree fell during a windstorm and crushed the SUV he was in.

It occurred Friday on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate.

The veteran FDNY firefighter was on the driveway of the tourist attraction with his wife, Angela, and two sons when the tree fell.

“It landed right on the car, right on Casey,” Angela Skudin said.

Angela Skudin escaped the wreckage through a window.

“Got over to him and just his hands were blue and I held them and I kissed him and just told him the truth, that he was the best husband and best father and that it was okay for him to let go,” she said.

Their 19-year-old son, Ben, escaped serious injury, but their 10-year-old son, CJ, suffered a partially collapsed lung and spinal fractures.

The family was on a vacation to celebrate Father’s Day and Casey Skudin’s birthday. He would have been 46.

“I just slid his wedding ring off of his finger and put it on mine, and that was it,” Angela Skudin said.

Cliff Skudin, Casey Skudin’s cousin, said getting the news was heartbreaking.

“There’s no words to describe the pain the family is going through,” he said.

Casey Skudin is from a well-known surfing family that runs surf camps in Long Beach, the Rockaways and New Jersey.

His uncle and cousin said Casey Skudin was an excellent lifeguard, an avid triathlon athlete and a great family man.

“He touched everybody and he was really fun, and you know, he led by example,” his uncle, John Skudin said.

A flag outside Ladder 137, where Casey Skudin served for 16 years, was flown at half staff. Fellow firefighter Joseph Durkin said Skudin was not only one of the bravest but also one of the kindest.

“He was a great guy, great fireman, loved his family, loved his job, loved his firehouse,” Durkin he was a guy you could always count on.”

Angela Skudin said she and her family will be healing for a long time.

“He was a love of a lifetime and I’m so happy for the 20 years that we spent together and I’m forever grateful for the family that he left me,” she said.

Casey Skudin received several FDNY medals for his work in water rescues and helping people out during a superstorm. His family said a memorial for him is being planned for next week.

Copyright 2022 12 News Long Island via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today
FARGO PD INVESTIGATING SHOTS FIRED INCIDENT
Fargo PD investigating late-night shots fired incident at a hotel
22-year-old Bemidji woman dead in vehicle rollover
Air conditioning unit in Fargo, ND.
Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area
48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog

Latest News

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
'He was a love of a lifetime': Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Police investigating shots fired in Grand Forks
4:00PM news June 20 - part 2
4:00PM news June 20 - part 2