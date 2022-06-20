Busy stretch of south Fargo road to fully reopen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the busiest roads in south Fargo is set to fully reopen after a week of repairs.

City of Fargo officials say the all lanes of the once bumpy stretch of 32nd Ave. S. from University Dr. S to 25th St. SW. will reopen by the end of the day on June 20th.

Some in the metro say 32nd Ave S. is the ‘worst road in Fargo.’ Construction crews have been filling potholes and cracks since March.

On June 14, that stretch of road was down to one lane in both directions as crews worked to repair the potholes and bumps on the surface of the street.

