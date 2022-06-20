Contests
Bicyclist dead in Stutsman County after getting hit by truck

North Dakota Highway Patrol hat
North Dakota Highway Patrol hat(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 20-year-old man from North Brook, IL, is dead after being hit by a truck in Stutsman County while riding a bike. The crash happened on State Highway 20.

The truck, which was driven by 78-year-old James Lee of Jamestown, failed to yield to the bicycle and hit the rear tire. The rider and the bicycle ended up in the ditch. North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that Lee left the scene but came back and found the cyclist.

The cyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash by emergency personnel. The crash remains under investigation.

