48-year-old man drowns in Lake Lida trying to save dog

(Source: Canva/WMBF News)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 48-year-old Pelican Rapids man drowned in a lake in Otter Tail County.

It happened on Saturday, June 18, on South Lida Lake, which is east of Pelican Rapids. The Sheriff’s Office says Eric Fife was boating with friends when he went into the water to get his dog, which jumped off of the boat. Fife appeared to be in distress and was struggling to stay above water.

The Sheriff’s Office says a friend pulled him and his dog out of the water and began life saving efforts until first responders arrived. Fife died at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

