37-year-old woman hospitalized due to boating accident

GULL LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following a boating accident.

It happened on Friday, June 17, at a residence on Gull Lake.

Deputies learned that a pontoon was trying to dock when a mechanical issue caused it to accelerate instead. Authorities say the woman tried to stop the watercraft from hitting the dock by sitting down and putting her feet out. Her feet slid under the front of the pontoon causing her legs to be pinched between the dock and the boat.

She was flown to a hospital in the Twin Cities for more treatment.

