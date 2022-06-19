Third power outage for Cass County Electric Company customers today
This one impacts around 875 members in the Davies High School area
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An estimated 875 Cass County Electric Company customers are experiencing another power outage.
This is the third outage announced for the company today.
The cause of this one is unknown at the time.
Crews are working to safely restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
