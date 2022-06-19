Hot Again Monday with Scattered PM Storms

TONIGHT - MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Stay cool! It remains hot tonight. In addition to the heat, there is a chance for isolated storms late Sunday. They may be on the strong side but look to primarily stay off the the west. The Devils Lake basin may be clipped. Monday will still be hot with 90s and a couple triple digit temperatures, so the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been extended into Monday as well. There is a better chance of scattered thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. They may be strong/severe with hail and damagind winds. Storms continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Relief from the excessive heat comes Tuesday as high temperatures for the day slip back into the 80s for most. There is potential for a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday. The wind also picks back up a bit... out of the SW around 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures remain warm in the 80s for Wednesday with a few clouds. Later in the day there is a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Thursday looks very similar to that, with widespread 80s expected for temperatures. Storms are possible on Friday, with temperatures again warming into the 80s and 90s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We will be monitoring the potential for severe thunderstorms Friday PM.

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: After a couple hot days in the 90s, temperatures cool back down to seasonally average in the low 80s. There may be a few lingering showers Saturday morning from Friday storms. There is another shower chance Sunday.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

TONIGHT - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Warm and breezy. Wind decreasing late. Low: 80.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another hot day. Mostly sunny. Chance of scattered PM thunderstorms. May be severe. High: 99.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Mostly sunny and windy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 69. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 59. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again. Low: 64. High: 91.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Hot. Chance of a few PM storms. Low: 66. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Chance of AM showers. Low: 68. High: 82.

SUNDAY: A few showers. A few clouds. Seasonal. Low: 57. High: 81.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.