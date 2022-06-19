‘Keep that heat off of you’: Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The summer heat has been unrelenting in the month of June here in the Fargo-Moorhead area and there are some who have been impacted by it. One Fargo man recently suffered from heat stroke while working at a local restaurant.

“It was like a wave of heat, hit my body. Then that kind of made my body not feel great,” said Scott Fry. “Then I got real cold. So that just threw my body off.”

Fry said what helped him break through it was by taking a cold shower and drinking water when got home. The Mayo Clinic has treatment plans for heat stroke on their website on how one can battle the symptoms.

Mayo Clinic heat stroke treatment plans:

- Immerse yourself in cold water

- Use evaporation cooling techniques

- Pack yourself with ice and cooling blankets

- Give yourself medication to stop the shivering

One way to beat the summer heat is to have a functioning air conditioning unit. We spoke with a local expert with AIRESERV on how to keep your unit running during these scorching temperatures.

“The big thing is that the system is clean and if you want it to work at complete efficiency it has to be clean,” said Joe Icenhour, a project manager for AIRESERV. “The vents should really be open so the air can get out, we should have that filter cleaned, the outdoor unit should be cleaned. Those are kind of the main things.”

Icenhour also said that if you notice ice building up inside the unit, give it a break and allow the ice to melt off.

“Because if you let it run too long and it gets iced up, there’s nothing we can do for you until that ice is actually gone.” said Icenhour.

It is forecasted to be over 100 degrees on Sunday.

