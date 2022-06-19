Fargo PD investigating late-night shots fired incident at a hotel

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department say they are investigating a shots fired incident that happened just before 11 pm at the Travelodge on 35th Street South in Fargo.

Police say there do not appear to be any injuries, but they will be fully investigating the incident.

There is no information on the suspect able to be released right now.

Fargo PD says there is no more information available about the situation at this time.

