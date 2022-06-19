Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
Allegedly this woman stole packages from an apartment building in South Fargo.
VNL Investigates: Packages stolen in S. Fargo
GRAVE MARKER
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned
Jamestown woman shot in chest, airlifted to Fargo
Child porn investigation
Fargo man charged with five counts of possessing child pornography

Latest News

New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
Air conditioning unit in Fargo, ND.
Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area
CircleWood apt. fire
Almost all residents allowed back after Fargo apartment kitchen fire
The Justice Department reports two men have been charged with a federal hate crime for...
Justice Dept.: 2 men charged with hate crime in violent attack while shouting racial slurs