Almost all residents allowed back after Fargo apartment kitchen fire

The fire unit will be displaced until repairs are made.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fire happened earlier today just after 2 pm at an apartment at 383 PrairieWood Circle S. in Fargo.

The 911 caller said there was smoke coming from the window of the building.

The fire was able to be put out in 10 minutes, and everyone is reported to have been evacuated safely.

All residents were allowed back into the building but the residents of the fire unit will be displaced until repairs are made.

The initial damage estimate is $5,000.

