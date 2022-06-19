22-year-old Bemidji woman dead in vehicle rollover

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Morgan Avenson died after her vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times.

It happened just before 3 am this morning on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.

There was a 29-year-old passenger with her who is now at Sanford in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

There are no more details available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.