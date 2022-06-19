Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

22-year-old Bemidji woman dead in vehicle rollover

It happened on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.
(MGN)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIEF RIVER FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Morgan Avenson died after her vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times.

It happened just before 3 am this morning on Highway 92 in Clearwater County.

There was a 29-year-old passenger with her who is now at Sanford in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

There are no more details available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allegedly this woman stole packages from an apartment building in South Fargo.
VNL Investigates: Packages stolen in S. Fargo
Jamestown woman shot in chest, airlifted to Fargo
Red Raven announces urgent move
Red Raven announces urgent relocation
Duplex fire
Early morning Fargo duplex house fire
GRAVE MARKER
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned

Latest News

VNL Weather at 10:00PM June 18
VNL Weather at 10:00PM June 18
News - Tips to keep your AC Unit running during the scorching summer heat - June 18, 2022
News - Tips to keep your AC Unit running during the scorching summer heat - June 18, 2022
Air conditioning unit in Fargo, ND.
Scorching temps to hit Fargo-Moorhead area
CircleWood apt. fire
Almost all residents allowed back after Fargo apartment kitchen fire