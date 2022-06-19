217 Cass County Electric customers have power restored after overload

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 217 Cass County Electric Company customers are reported to have experienced a power outage today.

The impacted customers were in the Davies High School area.

Crews were contacted and went to work to restore power safely.

The cause of the outage is said to be from an overload.

Power is said to be restored to the over 200 customers just after 4 pm.

