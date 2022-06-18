Red Raven announces urgent relocation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red Raven Espresso Parlor in downtown Fargo has announced it will need to move from its current location.

It says in a Facebook post the space was rented out to a different tenant, and it has 30 days to vacate the space.

Red Raven also says its thought about moving for awhile, and now is finally the time.

Red Raven says this in the post: “To the unconventional, to those who love and feel, to the abandoned: we are not leaving you in this state without a place like ours. We understand ourselves to be important, and the neighborhood lives within our motivations as well as what people have put into the space by believing their passions matter.”

The espresso parlor says there will be updates to come, and is calling for help for funds to get to a new space.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.