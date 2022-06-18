Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Red Raven announces urgent relocation

Red Raven also says its thought about moving for awhile, and now is finally the time.
Red Raven announces urgent move
Red Raven announces urgent move(RED RAVEN ESPRESSO PARLOR)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red Raven Espresso Parlor in downtown Fargo has announced it will need to move from its current location.

It says in a Facebook post the space was rented out to a different tenant, and it has 30 days to vacate the space.

Red Raven also says its thought about moving for awhile, and now is finally the time.

Red Raven says this in the post: “To the unconventional, to those who love and feel, to the abandoned: we are not leaving you in this state without a place like ours. We understand ourselves to be important, and the neighborhood lives within our motivations as well as what people have put into the space by believing their passions matter.”

The espresso parlor says there will be updates to come, and is calling for help for funds to get to a new space.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

Jamestown woman shot in chest, airlifted to Fargo
Al McGregor lending a hand
Flat tire brings a safety reminder and kindness from a stranger
Drug trafficking
Pair federally convicted for trafficking drugs on trio of Native American reservations
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 1
6:00PM News June 17 - Part 1