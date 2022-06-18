Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Jamestown woman shot in chest, airlifted to Fargo

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman was shot in the chest Friday afternoon in Jamestown. Jamestown Police say the Stutsman County Communications Center received a 911 call around 4:30 PM reporting an accidental shooting in the 500 block of 2 Ave NE.

Officers responded and found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot would to the upper chest. Ringdahl Ambulance was called to the scene and transported the victim to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center where she was stabilized and airlifted to Fargo. Officers interviewed one 55-year-old female witness and processed the scene. A 9mm handgun, one spent 9mm shell and an unspent 9mm shell were seized.

Reports will be forwarded to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney’s office for review in the coming week. The incident remains under investigation.

