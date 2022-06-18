Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Early morning Fargo duplex house fire

A large amount of fire coming from the roof and deck of the duplex home.
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a blaze just before 6 am this morning at 4834 51st St. S.

When crews arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the roof and deck of the duplex home.

The 16 firefighters were able to put it out in 15 minutes.

Both sides of the duplex had residents who were home at the time of the fire, but they were evacuated safely because of a passerby notifying them.

The fire crew rescued a kitten and gerbils from the resident.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the damage estimate is not available.

The Red Cross is working with the residents to provide temporary shelter because the home is currently not able to be occupied.

