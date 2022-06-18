Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Attacker injures 3 at San Francisco International Airport

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say one person was arrested and a KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with an “edged weapon” has attacked passengers at San Francisco International Airport, leaving three with cuts and scrapes.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the pre-security public area of the International Terminal.

Police say the man drove to the airport, went inside and walked around the departure terminal before pulling a weapon and attacking three men.

Police say a suspect has been arrested.

A KTVU-TV reporter says a large knife was found at the scene.

Airport officials say the passengers were treated for minor injuries before continuing on their travels and other airport operations weren’t affected.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

New York Times says an Uvalde police officer passed up shot on the school shooter moments...
New York Times: Uvalde officer passed up shot on school shooter
FILE PHOTO - A House committee presents findings that show Trump knowingly spread false claims...
Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole
Bunny Drueke, Mother of Alexander John-Robert Drueke, shares what she would say to Alex if she...
Mother of missing American soldier sends message to him
Allegedly this woman stole packages from an apartment building in South Fargo.
VNL Investigates: Packages stolen in S. Fargo