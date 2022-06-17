Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Ways to save on electricity during extreme heat

By Mike Morken
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most of us take electricity for granted. We simply turn on the switch and it’s there. However, extreme heat can put a strain on the energy grid. Otter Tail Power Company offers up some tips on how you can help ease up on usage.

Use only necessary lights and turn them off when leaving a room.

Turn off and unplug electronics not in use.

Use fewer electrical appliances.

Turn air-conditioning thermostats up a few degrees.

Keep window coverings closed during the day.

Delay unnecessary laundry and dishwashing, and only run full loads.

Consider serving cold sandwiches or a salad for evening meals.

Postpone taking a shower until later in the evening.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

UND logo
Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women’s hockey
Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
Valley News Live to broadcast Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
GRAVE MARKER
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 3rd victim of shooting at Alabama church dies