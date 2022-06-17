Ways to save on electricity during extreme heat

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Most of us take electricity for granted. We simply turn on the switch and it’s there. However, extreme heat can put a strain on the energy grid. Otter Tail Power Company offers up some tips on how you can help ease up on usage.

Use only necessary lights and turn them off when leaving a room.

Turn off and unplug electronics not in use.

Use fewer electrical appliances.

Turn air-conditioning thermostats up a few degrees.

Keep window coverings closed during the day.

Delay unnecessary laundry and dishwashing, and only run full loads.

Consider serving cold sandwiches or a salad for evening meals.

Postpone taking a shower until later in the evening.

