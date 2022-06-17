Valley News Live to broadcast Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is hosting its 3rd annual charity softball game at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo on Tuesday, June 21, and we are thrilled to tell you that you can watch it on Valley News Live.

The event will feature Carson Wentz and former North Dakota State University football players competing in a home run derby and nine-inning game.

“The softball game really provides a great opportunity for us to connect with so many people,” said Carson Wentz, president of the AO1 Foundation. “Since we launched the foundation, the support we’ve received in North Dakota has been incredible, and this event is a great way for us to share the impact we’ve been able to make because of that support.”

Valley News Team’s Sports Director Devin Fry is calling the game and will be interviewing players all throughout the night. You can watch the game on KX4 starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

If you have a ticket, stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m., the home run derby starts at 7:00 p.m. with the game to follow at 8:00 p.m.

Since the event began in 2019, more than 6,000 fans have attended the Charity Softball Game, which has raised more than $300,000 in support of the foundation’s ministries. In 2021, Zack Johnson was the home run derby champion, and Team Defense rallied late before winning the game in extra-innings to even the all-time series, 1-1.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.