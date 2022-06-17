Contests
Ulrich sentencing set for this afternoon

Gregory Ulrich, a man who stormed a medical clinic in Buffalo, MN, fatally shooting one person and wounding four others, faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced this afternoon.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced this afternoon.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021 at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that’s 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.

