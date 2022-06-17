Contests
Special session on Minnesota budget surplus is unlikely

The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - It appears chances are dead for a special legislative session that could have brought billions of dollars in tax cuts and new spending in Minnesota.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said late Thursday that talks with Republican leaders have “reached an impasse,” leaving billions of dollars from a state surplus unspent.

About a week before the end of the regular session last month, Walz and top legislators announced an agreement on a plan to use $4 billion of the surplus over the next few years to cut taxes, $4 billion to increase spending in a number of areas and to save another $4 billion in case of an economic slowdown.

