Pop-up food pantry plans to feed 200+ families in West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats Foodshare Alliance will be setting up a pop-up food pantry to distribute groceries to those in need on Monday, June 20th. Contact-free pick-up will be available from 4pm to 5:30pm in the parking lot of the Lutheran Church of the Cross on 13th Ave E, across from Texas Roadhouse.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, dairy, non-perishables, and meat items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

For safety reasons, organizers ask that people show up no earlier than 3:50pm to pick up their food, and remain in their vehicles.

Volunteers are welcome as well.

Find out more at this link.

