Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Pop-up food pantry plans to feed 200+ families in West Fargo

YMCA food bank
YMCA food bank(WRDW)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats Foodshare Alliance will be setting up a pop-up food pantry to distribute groceries to those in need on Monday, June 20th. Contact-free pick-up will be available from 4pm to 5:30pm in the parking lot of the Lutheran Church of the Cross on 13th Ave E, across from Texas Roadhouse.

Fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery items, dairy, non-perishables, and meat items will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

For safety reasons, organizers ask that people show up no earlier than 3:50pm to pick up their food, and remain in their vehicles.

Volunteers are welcome as well.

Find out more at this link.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

UND logo
Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women’s hockey
Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
Valley News Live to broadcast Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
Ways to save on electricity during extreme heat
GRAVE MARKER
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned