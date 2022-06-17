N. Fargo boy has two bikes stolen in two weeks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo father is echoing police warnings tonight on an uptick in bicycle thefts after he says not one, but two of his son’s bikes were stolen just within the last two weeks.

“What’s wrong with people? Like, you want a bike? Buy one. Don’t steal someone else’s,” Richard Zehe said.

It was two weeks ago when Zehe says his 10-year-old son, Eesa came home from a bike ride with friends and locked it up, like he always does, on the back porch.

“The next morning, someone had picked the lock. It was gone,” he said.

The Zehes then brought out an old bike from storage, which zehe says his son has been riding for more than a week when thieves struck again Wednesday.

“He went to the pool, came out and his sister’s bike was laying on the ground and his bike was gone,” Zehe shook his head.

Again, Zehe says both bikes were locked up.

Fargo Police say officers have seen an uptick in bike thefts across downtown fargo over the last month. In most cases, officials say the locks aren’t cut rather, the locks aren’t put on properly giving thieves access to the bike simply by taking off the seat or wheel.

“Why would anybody do that? Especially if it’s a kid,” Eesa said.

Zehe says he now keeps all of his family’s bikes inside at night, and even took the wheel off his bike to make it less appealing to criminals. Both he and FPD urge you to not only lock your bikes, but to invest in good locks.

“Protect yourself. Don’t let your kids be a victim, and even if you don’t have kids, don’t let yourself be a victim,” Zehe said.

