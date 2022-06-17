Moorhead woman says over $5k of items stolen from her garage

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead woman is feeling the sting of a recent burglary.

She says over $5,000 worth of items were stolen from her garage, recently.

Some of them are priceless to her.

“You took things from someone who’s not going to let it go. You took WHS’s. What is wrong with you?” asks Rayelle Nelson.

Nelson was working on installing a new air conditioning unit with her landlord when she realized she had been robbed.

“Well, one of my air conditioning units was gone. Then we started looking around, and we noticed there was so much more gone,” she says.

Tents, camping equipment, fishing gear, golf clubs, car battery, bikes, and an entire toolbox were all cleared out.

“Completely empty,” she says.

Nelson also found her weed whackers, lawn mower, and others were completely taken apart or simply gone.

“The deep freezer was unplugged. I looked in it, and all of my meat was gone. Looked in the fridge, all of my food and drinks in there were gone,” she says.

What food the thief didn’t want is now covered in mold from them unplugging it.

Nelson is an artist, and her art, along with some art of her sister’s, is missing. She also can’t find many of her family’s heirlooms.

“This is a thief. He came into my home and completely violated me,” she says.

Nelson’s grandma’s silver from Romania is also missing, along with other collectibles.

Police tell her the silver was probably scrapped and melted down by the thief.

“I don’t know why or who would’ve done this. I’m one of the most giving people I know. I would give the shirt off my back if you needed it. This is horrible. Who does this to a single fricken parent?” she asks.

She says she hasn’t left her home in three days because she’s scared of it happening again.

“I’m turning it over to the police and my insurance company to investigate it, find the culprit, and throw them in jail. This is well over felony charges,” she says.

Nelson has put posts up on NextDoor and alerted resell Facebook pages and pawn shops of what to look for. She believes the thief is planning to resell her property online. If you’ve purchased any of the items you’ve seen in this story from anyone online, contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.

