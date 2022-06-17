Contests
Man convicted in Minnesota clinic attack sentenced to life in prison

Gregory Ulrich
Gregory Ulrich(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press and KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) -- A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others was sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole on Friday.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that is 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.

