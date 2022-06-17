Contests
Juneteenth celebration this Tuesday at the Hjemkomst Center

Juneteenth
Juneteenth(HCSCC)
By Kooper Shagena
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County will host a hybrid in-person and virtual Juneteenth event at the Hjemkomst Center on June 21, 6:30-7:30. ASL interpretation will be provided on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The evening at the Hjemkomst Center will feature Carl Griffin and Gregory Reed reminiscing about being African American students in Moorhead in the 1960s and starting Juneteenth in Minnesota in 1985. Local activist Frederick Edwards, Jr. will join the conversation about history, cultural heritage, and social justice advocacy between Black community leaders of different generations.

Audience members may register for the Zoom webcast or join the presentations on Facebook Live. A moderated question-and-answer session will be held at the end of the panel discussion.

Register here to attend virtually or in-person.

