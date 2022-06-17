Investigation underway after fire at rural Harwood church

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies, including the ATF and BCI, are investigating a fire at a church in rural Harwood.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire and EMS personnel responded to the Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church for a fire. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming out of the windows.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt and they are investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not yet available.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate the fire.

