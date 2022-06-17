Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Investigation underway after fire at rural Harwood church

Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church
Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies, including the ATF and BCI, are investigating a fire at a church in rural Harwood.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and multiple fire and EMS personnel responded to the Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church for a fire. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming out of the windows.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt and they are investigating the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not yet available.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate the fire.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

The white Minnesota capitol building in St. Paul, Minn.
Special session on Minnesota budget surplus is unlikely
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 17
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 17
NDT - Gigi's Playhouse - June 17
NDT - Gigi's Playhouse - June 17
NDT - June Promotions at Dakota Magic - June 17
NDT - June Promotions at Dakota Magic - June 17