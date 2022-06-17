EXCESSIVE WEEKEND HEAT

SUNDAY - MONDAY: Sunday still looks to be the hottest day..... widespread 90s with the possibility of triple digits! We look to have breezy conditions on Sunday as well with gusts over 30 mph from the southwest. Heat index values could be as high as 110 degrees in some areas.... Because of the dangerous heat expected for Sunday, we have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Stay cool! In addition to the heat, there is a chance for isolated storms late Sunday. They may be on the strong side. Monday will still be hot with 90s and a couple triple digit temperatures, so the FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been extended into Monday as well. There is another chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Monday will be less windy, finally.

TUESDAY: Relief from the excessive heat comes Tuesday as high temperatures for the day slip back into the 80s for most. There is potential for a few showers and isolated storms Tuesday. The wind also picks back up a bit... out of the SW around 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Temperatures remain warm in the 80s for Wednesday with a few clouds. Later in the day there is a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Thursday looks very similar to that, with widespread 80s expected for temperatures. A few storms are possible on Friday, with temperatures again warming into the 80s and 90s, which is about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. HOT. Mostly sunny and windy. Chance of PM t-storms. Low: 77. High: 100. Heat Index near 105-108.

MONDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Still HOT. Mostly sunny. Chance of isolated PM thunderstorms. Low: 78. High: 99.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of a few showers. Low: 69. High: 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Low: 59. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again. Low: 64. High: 91.

FRIDAY: A few clouds. Hot. Chance of a few PM storms. Low: 66. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Not as hot. Partly cloudy. Chance of PM storms. Low: 68. High: 82.

