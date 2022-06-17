Fargo releases Island Park master plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says its received the final report of the Island Park Master Plan.

The report included recommendations for the Island Park gathering space, pool location, off-street parking, open air amphitheater, sculpture garden and fountain, and more.

You can read the whole report here: https://islandpark.mindmixer.com/ .

