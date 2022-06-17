Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Fargo releases Island Park master plan

Island Park Master Plan
Island Park Master Plan(Fargo Parks District)
By Justin Betti
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Park District says its received the final report of the Island Park Master Plan.

The report included recommendations for the Island Park gathering space, pool location, off-street parking, open air amphitheater, sculpture garden and fountain, and more.

You can read the whole report here: https://islandpark.mindmixer.com/ .

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
I-94
Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
News - Mahoney Re-Elected as Fargo's Mayor - June 15
Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

Latest News

Nelson's family heirloom
Moorhead woman says over $5k of items stolen from her garage
The Red River floodwaters have receded near Oslo, MN.
After floodwaters recede, roads finally open near Oslo
Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church
City of Fargo warns: Extreme temperatures may lead to road damage