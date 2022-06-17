Fargo man charged with five counts of possessing child pornography

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing several charges, accused of being in possession of child pornography.

Brock Ashlin Pfeifle was charged in Cass County Court on Friday, June 17, on five counts of Possession of Certain Material Prohibited. Court records show a warrant is out for his arrest.

The charging documents state that between June 14 and June 15, 2021, Pfeifle had nearly 100 photos or videos of child porn in his possession.

The documents explain that the images and videos show young children, ranging in age from one to eight years old, being sexually assaulted by adults.

All five charges that Pfeifle faces are Class C Felonies.

