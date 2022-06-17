Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

City of Fargo warns: Extreme temperatures may lead to road damage

(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The weather forecasted for the next several days in Fargo includes extremely high temperatures, creating conditions that can lead to damages in road surfaces. As temperatures continue to rise, the heat can cause concrete slabs to expand, resulting in the slabs pressing against each other until the surface breaks and causing damage to the road. The damage can vary from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete slab (also known as buckling).

Members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution while driving during these high temperatures. Drivers should be alert and watch for changing road conditions. Road surface buckling occurs quickly-- usually without warning--and creates dangerous conditions requiring immediate attention.

Fargo Public Works asks members of the public to report any suspected pavement damage or road buckling to The City of Fargo’s Public Works office at 701.241.1453 or the Red River Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
I-94
Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
News - Mahoney Re-Elected as Fargo's Mayor - June 15
Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church
Window
FPD warns of burglars hitting south Fargo neighborhoods
6:00PM Weather - June 16
6:00PM Weather - June 16
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3
6:00PM News June 16 - Part 3