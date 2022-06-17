City of Fargo warns: Extreme temperatures may lead to road damage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The weather forecasted for the next several days in Fargo includes extremely high temperatures, creating conditions that can lead to damages in road surfaces. As temperatures continue to rise, the heat can cause concrete slabs to expand, resulting in the slabs pressing against each other until the surface breaks and causing damage to the road. The damage can vary from minor cracking to large heaves in the concrete slab (also known as buckling).

Members of the public are encouraged to exercise caution while driving during these high temperatures. Drivers should be alert and watch for changing road conditions. Road surface buckling occurs quickly-- usually without warning--and creates dangerous conditions requiring immediate attention.

Fargo Public Works asks members of the public to report any suspected pavement damage or road buckling to The City of Fargo’s Public Works office at 701.241.1453 or the Red River Dispatch Center at 701.451.7660.

