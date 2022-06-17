Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Another suit filed seeking to reinstate UND women’s hockey

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Four recent North Dakota high school graduates have filed a discrimination lawsuit seeking to reinstate the University of North Dakota women’s ice hockey program.

The complaint filed Thursday comes three years after a judge dismissed a similar federal complaint by former Fighting Hawks players. It alleges that UND violated Title IX laws that prohibit women from being treated differently because of gender. The lawsuit was filed by 19-year-old Emily Becker, of Grand Forks; 20-year-old Calli Forsberg, of Devils Lake; 19-year-old Morgan Stenseth, of Grand Forks; and 18-year-old Maya Tellman, of Grand Forks.

The women say they want to attend UND and play hockey but the decision to drop the program in 2017 has deprived them of that opportunity.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

YMCA food bank
Pop-up food pantry plans to feed 200+ families in West Fargo
Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
Valley News Live to broadcast Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Softball Game
Ways to save on electricity during extreme heat
GRAVE MARKER
Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned