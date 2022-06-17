After floodwaters recede, roads finally open near Oslo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After many days dealing with the floodwaters, the people of Oslo, MN, are happy to see the roads back open. Earlier this year, some of the roads were closed off due to the rising water levels from the Red River.

“We were subject to boating stuff in during the flood and people were trapped in town,” said Scott Kosmatka, the owner of Kosmatka’s Market. “There was no traffic through town, so it’s very important to have these roads open again.”

In late April, we sent a crew to Oslo who could only get to three miles outside of town. The roads were closed and water had flooded the roads and nearby farmlands. However, the flood has receded, but for some it seem like it lasted forever.

“By the end of that it, it was like, ‘Alright, this has to be done. We need things back to normal’,” said Kosmatka. “It was good to get the roads open but there’s still country roads that are not open due to washouts. So that’s still a challenge.”

The next step for the town is to tackle the clean-up efforts. Currently on the outside of the levee system is debris from the floodwaters. This consists of trees, rocks and organic material. According to Mayor Erika Martens, they have been in contact with a federal agency to help assess their situation.

“We got FEMA involved so that everything takes a little bit of time, but it’s still going to take some time. We got debris to clean up, gravel to haul in. It’s a mess still.” said Mayor Martens.

Mayor Martens also added that if it wasn’t for the permanent flood protection in place, many parts of the town would be in serious trouble. However, the town remained safe, and spirits were up thanks in large part to the people in the community.

“I tell you what, you can’t beat it up here,” said Mayor Martens. “I mean. it really brings out the genuine care and giving of a community. For everybody to come out, everybody who was left here, donated their time, donated food, donated and just gave and participated and it was so great to see.”

The plan is to have the clean-up done in July in preparation for Oslo Days in August.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.