West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(MGN ONLINE)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- The West Fargo Rural Fire Department is facing a hefty fine for illegal gambling.

NewsDakota is reporting the department being fined by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He also barred the department from conducting gaming at two West Fargo bars, after investigators determined the organization committed significant violations of state gaming laws and administrative rules.

Representatives of the West Fargo Rural Fire Department Inc. were issued a Notice of Violation of North Dakota Century Code chapter 53-06.1 and North Dakota Administrative Code article 99-01.3, for conducting games of chance which directly benefited the lessor’s business, allowing the lessor to influence the determination of prizes, including bingo prizes, and conducting unsanctioned raffle activity.

Attorney General Wrigley fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department $20,000 with $5,000 suspended for five years and barred it from conducting gaming activity at the Bar Nine and Bordertown Bar & Grill in West Fargo, effective immediately. Attorney General Wrigley also ordered the suspension of gaming authorizations for Bar Nine and Bordertown Bar & Grill for one year, effective, July 1, 2022.

Only nonprofit charitable or public-spirited organizations may conduct games of chance. Lessors are paid rent by charities that conduct gaming at their site.

A lessor cannot operate games of chance or interfere with or attempt to influence the organization’s selection of games, determination of prizes, or disbursement of net proceeds.

