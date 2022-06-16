Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

West Fargo Police Department looking for missing 10-year-old girl

Leighton Wilkinson
Leighton Wilkinson(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year old female, Leighton Wilkinson.

Leighton left home June 16, and was last seen in the area of Brooks Harbor Elementary School (801 22nd Avenue W.) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Leighton was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white crocs shoes and wearing a maroon backpack. She was last seen on a dark grey electric scooter.

If you have any information on Leighton’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7660. If you are located in the area of Brooks Harbor Elementary, please review any security camera footage.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
I-94
Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
News - Mahoney Re-Elected as Fargo's Mayor - June 15
Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
CAIR MN
CAIR calls for federal charges in Islamic Center arson
Bemidji pedestrian island
Pedestrian safety project installed in Bemidji