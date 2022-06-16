West Fargo Police Department looking for missing 10-year-old girl

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police and Fire Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year old female, Leighton Wilkinson.

Leighton left home June 16, and was last seen in the area of Brooks Harbor Elementary School (801 22nd Avenue W.) at approximately 1:30 p.m. Leighton was last seen in a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts, white crocs shoes and wearing a maroon backpack. She was last seen on a dark grey electric scooter.

If you have any information on Leighton’s whereabouts, or any information that can be used to locate her, please contact the West Fargo Police Department at 701-451-7660. If you are located in the area of Brooks Harbor Elementary, please review any security camera footage.

