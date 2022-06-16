Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Twin Valley Police Officer and Corrections Probation Agent in Polk and Norman Counties is facing charges after allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate under his supervision.

Court documents say the victim’s cellmate at the Tri-County Correctional Facility disclosed the relationship and said the victim was communicating and having a sexual relationship with Probation Officer Scott Volker.

Volker is facing one count of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of misconduct of a public officer.

Court documents indicate the cellmate said Volker and the victim used a special communication system to avoid detection, where the victim would send letters to Volker and he would return them through an intermediary “Papa.”

Court documents say Volker used the alias “Paul Walker” in letters to the victim and that she had witnessed Volker kneeling down talking to the victim through the slot in the door. Investigators recovered letters to the inmate from “Paul Walker,” which matched writing samples taken from Volker.

Court records also say Volker sent the inmate a MoneyGram order while in jail, which was purchased at Cash Wise in West Fargo. Investigators received surveillance video from Cash Wise, which shows Volker purchasing money orders.

When interviewed, the inmate initially denied the relationship with Volker but, in a second interview, wanted to tell investigators the “entire truth.” Court documents say the inmate disclosed she loved Volker and he would write travel permits for out of state travel.

The inmate says she would travel to meet Volker, saying their sexual relationship started in early 2021 and was ongoing. The inmate told investigators the two had sex at the Red Roof Inn in Fargo, Ramada in Grand Forks, C’monn Inn in Grand Forks, and that she had stayed at Volker’s home in Twin Valley. Court documents allege these acts happened while the inmate was under Volker’s supervision.

The charging document goes on to say that the inmate was able to describe Volker’s home down to minute details, including where towels were kept. The inmate’s EBT card matches grocery purchases made near Volker’s Twin Valley home and time sheets when Volker was on duty as a Twin Valley Police Officer match the purchase dates on the inmate’s EBT card.

Investigators also say receipts from the Red Roof Inn and C’mon Inn corroborate the inmate’s statement that she had traveled out of state to have relations with Volker.

If convicted, Volker faces up to 15 years in jail and a $30,000 fine related to the criminal sexual conduct charge, and up to a year in jail or a $3,000 fine for the misconduct of a public officer charge.

