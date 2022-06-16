Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Turtle Mountain Tribe welcomes rare white buffalo calf

(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – It’s a rare occurrence, and it’s also considered a blessing.

The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Tribe recently welcomed the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth.

The calf signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

There is a difference between albino and white buffalo.

Albino ones typically have a health deficiency, while white ones are usually purebred.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and are starting a Sundance. “I didn’t believe it, I said I’ll believe it when I see it because you know we were gifted a white buffalo last year and just the odds that you know a calf would be born this year or at all are just astronomical,” said Jamie Azure, TMBCI Tribal Chairman.

The calf is expected to stay in the Turtle Mountains for the time being.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
FILE GRAPHIC
West Fargo Rural Fire Dept. fined for illegal gambling
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash
Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation – June 17
NDT - Daily Motivation – June 17
NDT - Gigi's Playhouse - June 17
NDT - Gigi's Playhouse - June 17
NDT - June Promotions at Dakota Magic - June 17
NDT - June Promotions at Dakota Magic - June 17
NDT - Moorhead Parks and Rec - June 17
NDT - Moorhead Parks and Rec - June 17
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d