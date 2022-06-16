Polk Co. Sheriff warns of scam calls

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam calls from people posing as the sheriff’s office. Scammers spoof the Sheriff’s office number to make it appear as if they are calling from that number.

The scammers supposedly demand money, saying the person missed a court appearance and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The Sheriff says that most law enforcement agencies do not conduct business this way and do not collect money from individuals with warrants.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who gets a similar call to hang up and report the call to law enforcement.

