Pedestrian safety project installed in Bemidji

Bemidji pedestrian island
Bemidji pedestrian island(Minnesota DOT)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A pedestrian safety project is now installed on Highway 197 at 6th Street in Bemidji, which is adjacent to Library Park.

This project will test safety benefits of a pedestrian refuge island and help Minnesota Department of Transportation officials evaluate if the temporary installation could become a permanent solution as a future project.

During the demonstration project, people driving north on Bemidji Avenue will not be able to make a left turn onto 6th Street.

MnDOT is asking people to drive by and test the project, then provide their feedback. Visit the project website.

