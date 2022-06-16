ND oil production drops below 1 million barrels a day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)- A new report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows the state’s oil production has dipped below 1 million barrels a day.

North Dakota pumped about 900,600 barrels of oil each day in April, a decrease of 20% from the previous month. The state’s all-time high in oil production came in November 2019 when the state produced more than 1.5 million barrels a day. This week, 40 rigs are actively drilling in North Dakota, an increase from April when 38 rigs were drilling.

The state had an all-time high of 218 rigs drilling on May 29, 2012.

