Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

MN school district look to implement policy on Native American practices

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul Public Schools officials are drafting a new policy to allow and encourage the Native American practice of smudging at schools and events in Minnesota’s second-largest district.

Smudging is the cultural practice of burning sage or other sacred herbs for healing and to cleanse the soul of negative thoughts. Smudging is already taking place on an informal bases at some St. Paul schools, but supporters want to develop an official policy.

Supporters say it’s a way to create a sense of belonging for Native American students who make up about 3.7% of the school district’s population.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
I-94
Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp
News - Mahoney Re-Elected as Fargo's Mayor - June 15
Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor
Dead fish washing up along Detroit Lakes beach
Why are dead fish washing up on Detroit Lakes beach?

Latest News

Adam Martin
From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls
10:00PM Sports June 15
10:00PM Sports June 15
10:00PM News June 15- Part 1
10:00PM News June 15- Part 1
10:00PM Weather June 15
10:00PM Weather June 15