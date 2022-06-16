Contests
Fargo patrolman named trooper of the year

By Brian Gray
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - An highway patrolman from Fargo has been named the Trooper of the Year.

North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper Kristjan Helgoe was awarded the title. He serves the southeast region of the state and works as a traffic enforcement trooper and assistant coordinator with Highway Patrol’s K9 program.

Helgoe was first stationed in Lakota before transferring to Lisbon. In 2008 he moved to his current post in Fargo.

