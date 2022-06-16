From convicted to election: One candidate’s journey to Cass County Commission polls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Last night was fun, and when it ended with 1,000 more votes than my opponent, I felt a lot more comfortable moving forward with this,” says Adam Martin.

Last night, Martin won in the polls for Cass County Commission for District 4.

He leads F-5 Project, and he’s also open about his own felony record.

“From the time I was 13 until I was 31, I was pretty much a product of the system. Whether it was probation, in treatment, in jail, boot camp, juvenile detention centers, foster homes, not being able to get employed because of my felony background, or not being able to get housing,” he says.

Martin feels his background gives him a unique perspective to bring to the table of the Cass County Commission, as he says a lot of the issues they’re dealing with he has experience in and knows the gaps.

“It puts me in a position to be able to have conversations with people, across many backgrounds. I’ve been successful at business. I’ve been successful as a marketing professional. I’ve been successful at changing my life and getting sober. There’s a bunch of different experiences I have that are not normal in this type of arena,” he says.

Martin says he’s also hoping his campaign will help destroy the stigma behind those with a record.

“I think it’ll give an explanation and not an excuse. It’ll be more than possible for me to prove that we can do great things,” he says.

On Martin’s campaign Facebook page, he says 49% of people frequently booked in local jails have an annual income under $10,000. 25% have a serious or moderate mental illness. 52% have substance use disorder. 27% of those have no health insurance.

Martin says if elected, he wants to get out into the community, take these issues and start asking why.

“I think I’m going to have a hard time getting educated about things that are going on with the commission in our communities and not be able to do something,” he says.

