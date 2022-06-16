Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

CAIR calls for federal charges in Islamic Center arson

CAIR MN
CAIR MN(None)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) held a news conference on Thursday in response to an alleged attempt to burn down the Islamic Center in in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

CAIR-MN representatives called for an FBI probe of the incident and for federal hate crime charges to be brought against the suspect in the case.

Firefighters were called to the Islamic Center early morning on Sunday, June 6, 2022, after a witness reportedly saw a woman running out of the building.

A room divider in the center had been burned.

Suzette Gay Thompson, of Thief River Falls, has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree arson.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VNL Breaking News
UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN
I-94
Temporary closure on I-94 tri-level exit ramp
Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
News - Mahoney Re-Elected as Fargo's Mayor - June 15
Fargo and Cass County election results are in, Dr. Mahoney remains Fargo’s Mayor
Deadly crash graphic
UPDATE: Authorities identify young man killed in crash

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Twin Valley Police Officer & Probation Agent charged for having sexual relationship with inmate
Leighton Wilkinson
West Fargo Police Department looking for missing 10-year-old girl
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs
Bemidji pedestrian island
Pedestrian safety project installed in Bemidji