CAIR calling for federal hate crime charges after woman sets fire at Islamic Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Above the physical damage which was averted thanks to our brother who was at the right location at the right time, but we as a community are traumatized, our community members are fearful and because of that attendance at our service has dropped,” said Imam Mohammed of CAIR-MN.

Members at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks faced a life-threatening situation earlier this month.

“I think it’s a shock, we’ve just dealt with three incidents in the last four months in Minnesota and to have an incident this dangerous it really shocked the conscious,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN.

On June 6, a woman dressed in Islamic attire came into the Islamic Center during prayer and attempted to light a tapestry divider on fire.

She was identified as Suzette Gay Thompson of Thief River Falls.

“This is not a small incident, this is a major incident for a human being to drive an hour away, to come at a time where people were defenseless,” said Hussein.

She was stopped by a Mosque member who was washing up before prayer.

“If I didn’t saw it, it could’ve been worse,” said Ahlassane Maige, a member of the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks.

Once Maige put the fire out, he said he followed her outside.

“I followed her into the motel, I didn’t think about scared, I wanted to know who is that but when everything is done, my mind comes back because if she had gun, gun, she could’ve killed me, she could’ve killed me,” said Maige.

Now, The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is asking the FBI to thoroughly investigate the incident and to charge Thompson with federal hate crimes.

“She knew exactly what she was doing, she wanted to have, this wasn’t somebody with a lighter, this was somebody with a lighter and a spray can to create as much damage as possible,” said Hussein.

For now, Thompson is charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

Hussein said going forward the Islamic Center will strengthen its security and he said he wants the community to be aware that these attacks still happen.

