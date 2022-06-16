Contests
Becker Co. Sheriff talks water safety ahead of busy lake weekend

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The VNL First Alert Storm Team is forecasting a heatwave for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures in the Red River Valley could near triple digits Sunday, June 19 through Monday, June 20.

With the sweltering temps, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander predicts a busy weekend as people head to the lakes to try and beat the heat. Before racing to one of the nearly 400 lakes in Becker County, Sheriff Glander said it’s important for boaters to slow down and remember these safety tips:

  1. Wear a life jacket - All children under the age of 10 have to wear a life jacket. It’s important each boat has enough life preservers for everybody onboard.
  2. Stay sober - Alcohol is the number one leading cause in boating related deaths.
  3. Tell a friend your plans - Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.
  4. Be weather aware - Don’t let a storm steak up on you. If you get caught on a lake in a thunderstorm, head back to shore.
  5. Boat smart - Know the boat you are driving. Take a boating safety course. Stay alert for no wake zones and other boaters.

