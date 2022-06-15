Winners chosen for Fargo Library card design contest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Library cards with custom designs will be available soon at Fargo Public Libraries.

Area artists submitted 69 designs for the library card design contest in April. Library staff selected the finalists in each age group with the public voting to decide the winning designs.

Ryan LeClair won the kids division, Annie Ondracek created the design for teens, and the adult category winner is Patty Fresonke-Twigg.

The limited edition library cards will be available at Fargo Public Libraries starting in September.

