Wings and Rings in West Fargo closes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Hauck family posted on their Wings and Rings Facebook page Tuesday night to announce they will be closing their West Fargo location.

The post says, “This was a very difficult decision, and we will miss being a part of such a great community.”

The Hauck’s say they want to thank their team and the community for their support over the past few years.

The post goes on to say the Bismarck and Minot locations will remain open.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.