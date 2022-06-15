Contests
Garbage Bag Challenge
Christmas on the Danube
Advertisement

Walz maintains big money advantage in election campaign

A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.
A look at the status of Minnesota's governors race from a financial perspective.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is maintaining a strong financial advantage over Republican Scott Jensen for the fall election campaign.

The Walz campaign says it has raised $1.8 million since Jan. 1 and has $4.5 million in cash on hand. The campaign says that bankroll is a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle.

The Jensen campaign says it has raised $472,000 since January and has $660,000 left in the bank. Jensen spent heavily in his campaign to secure the GOP endorsement, while Walz faced no opposition for his party’s backing for a second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results
ND Primary Election Results
early morning office fire
Massive early morning fire devastates south Fargo office complex
Wings & Rings in West Fargo closes
Hail approx. 3 inches wide in Forbes.
Early-morning storms bring large hail
Horace arrest
UPDATE: Man arrested in Horace on felony murder warrant

Latest News

‘People are building personal empires’: Challengers question Sen. Hoeven’s personal wealth
‘People are building personal empires’: Challengers question Sen. Hoeven’s personal wealth ahead of primaries
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas
January 6th Committee outlines Trump’s role in Capitol attacks
January 6th Committee outlines Capitol attacks during public hearing
Hand putting ballots into box
Voting Information
Hand putting ballots into box
City of Wahpeton Election Resources